Ex-Dividend Reminder: TXNM Energy, American Electric Power and CMS Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/25, TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM), American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP), and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TXNM Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 8/22/25, American Electric Power Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 9/10/25, and CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5425 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of TXNM's recent stock price of $56.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of TXNM Energy Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when TXNM shares open for trading on 8/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for AEP to open 0.82% lower in price and for CMS to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXNM, AEP, and CMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM):



American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP):



CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.87% for TXNM Energy Inc, 3.29% for American Electric Power Co Inc, and 2.93% for CMS Energy Corp.

In Wednesday trading, TXNM Energy Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, American Electric Power Co Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and CMS Energy Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 QSII shares outstanding history

 RIBT Split History

 SOWG shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.