Ex-Dividend Reminder: Turning Point Brands, Vistra and Lamar Advertising

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/19/25, Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB), Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), and Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Turning Point Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 10/10/25, Vistra Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.226 on 9/30/25, and Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of TPB's recent stock price of $102.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Turning Point Brands Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when TPB shares open for trading on 9/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for VST to open 0.11% lower in price and for LAMR to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPB, VST, and LAMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB):



Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST):



Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.29% for Turning Point Brands Inc, 0.43% for Vistra Corp, and 4.91% for Lamar Advertising Co.

In Wednesday trading, Turning Point Brands Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Vistra Corp shares are off about 2%, and Lamar Advertising Co shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

