Ex-Dividend Reminder: Turning Point Brands, Republic Bancorp and LTC Properties

June 18, 2025 — 10:07 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/20/25, Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB), Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Turning Point Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 7/11/25, Republic Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.451 on 7/18/25, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of TPB's recent stock price of $75.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Turning Point Brands Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when TPB shares open for trading on 6/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for RBCAA to open 0.66% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPB, RBCAA, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB):

TPB+Dividend+History+Chart

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA):

RBCAA+Dividend+History+Chart

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):

LTC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.40% for Turning Point Brands Inc, 2.63% for Republic Bancorp, Inc., and 6.50% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Turning Point Brands Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 1%, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

