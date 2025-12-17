Ex-Dividend Reminder: Turning Point Brands, Omnicom Group and Hamilton Lane

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/19/25, Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB), Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), and Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Turning Point Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 1/9/26, Omnicom Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 1/9/26, and Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/7/26. As a percentage of TPB's recent stock price of $110.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Turning Point Brands Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when TPB shares open for trading on 12/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for OMC to open 0.99% lower in price and for HLNE to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPB, OMC, and HLNE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB):



Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC):



Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for Turning Point Brands Inc, 3.97% for Omnicom Group, Inc., and 1.64% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A.

In Wednesday trading, Turning Point Brands Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

