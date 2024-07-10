Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tsakos Energy Navigation, American Eagle Outfitters and Advance Auto Parts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/12/24, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (Symbol: TEN), American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.60 on 7/18/24, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 7/26/24, and Advance Auto Parts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/26/24. As a percentage of TEN's recent stock price of $27.29, this dividend works out to approximately 2.20%, so look for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd to trade 2.20% lower — all else being equal — when TEN shares open for trading on 7/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for AEO to open 0.62% lower in price and for AAP to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TEN, AEO, and AAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (Symbol: TEN):



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO):



Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.40% for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd, 2.48% for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., and 1.73% for Advance Auto Parts Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd shares are currently down about 1.2%, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are up about 1.8%, and Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are off about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Broker Analyst Picks

 ETFs Holding TEX

 RBS Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.