Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trustmark, Interactive Brokers Group and Hartford Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK), Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), and Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trustmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/25, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/12/25, and Hartford Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 1/5/26. As a percentage of TRMK's recent stock price of $39.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Trustmark Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when TRMK shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for IBKR to open 0.12% lower in price and for HIG to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRMK, IBKR, and HIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK):



Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR):



Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.46% for Trustmark Corp, 0.50% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A, and 1.75% for Hartford Insurance Group Inc.

In Friday trading, Trustmark Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are up about 1.6%, and Hartford Insurance Group Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

