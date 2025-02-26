Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trustmark, Cullen/Frost Bankers and Power Integrations

News & Insights

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), and Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trustmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/15/25, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 3/14/25, and Power Integrations Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of TRMK's recent stock price of $36.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Trustmark Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when TRMK shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for CFR to open 0.70% lower in price and for POWI to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRMK, CFR, and POWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK):

TRMK+Dividend+History+Chart

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR):

CFR+Dividend+History+Chart

Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI):

POWI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.65% for Trustmark Corp, 2.78% for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., and 1.32% for Power Integrations Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Trustmark Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are off about 1.5%, and Power Integrations Inc. shares are down about 2% on the day.

