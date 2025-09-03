Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trustco Bank, TriCo Bancshares and Old National Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/25, Trustco Bank Corp. (Symbol: TRST), TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), and Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trustco Bank Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 10/1/25, TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/19/25, and Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of TRST's recent stock price of $40.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Trustco Bank Corp. to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when TRST shares open for trading on 9/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for TCBK to open 0.79% lower in price and for ONB to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRST, TCBK, and ONB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trustco Bank Corp. (Symbol: TRST):



TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):



Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.79% for Trustco Bank Corp., 3.16% for TriCo Bancshares, and 2.47% for Old National Bancorp.

In Wednesday trading, Trustco Bank Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8%, TriCo Bancshares shares are up about 0.4%, and Old National Bancorp shares are down about 1% on the day.

