Ex-Dividend Reminder: Truist Financial, WSFS Financial and First Commonwealth Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/25, Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS), and First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/2/25, WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/22/25, and First Commonwealth Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 8/22/25. As a percentage of TFC's recent stock price of $43.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Truist Financial Corp to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when TFC shares open for trading on 8/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for WSFS to open 0.31% lower in price and for FCF to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFC, WSFS, and FCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS):



First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.79% for Truist Financial Corp, 1.25% for WSFS Financial Corp, and 3.23% for First Commonwealth Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Truist Financial Corp shares are currently trading flat, WSFS Financial Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CDBK Insider Buying

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZJPN

 SWX market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.