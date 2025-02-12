Ex-Dividend Reminder: Truist Financial, Origin Bancorp and Jefferies Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK), and Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/3/25, Origin Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/28/25, and Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/27/25. As a percentage of TFC's recent stock price of $47.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Truist Financial Corp to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when TFC shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for OBK to open 0.37% lower in price and for JEF to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFC, OBK, and JEF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK):



Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.39% for Truist Financial Corp, 1.47% for Origin Bancorp Inc, and 2.22% for Jefferies Group Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Truist Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Origin Bancorp Inc shares are up about 3%, and Jefferies Group Inc. shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

