Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tronox Holdings, Chevron and ConocoPhillips

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 7/2/25, Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.71 on 6/10/25, and ConocoPhillips will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 6/2/25. As a percentage of TROX's recent stock price of $5.56, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of Tronox Holdings PLC to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when TROX shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for CVX to open 1.21% lower in price and for COP to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TROX, CVX, and COP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.99% for Tronox Holdings PLC, 4.83% for Chevron Corporation, and 3.37% for ConocoPhillips.

In Thursday trading, Tronox Holdings PLC shares are currently down about 2.3%, Chevron Corporation shares are off about 0.5%, and ConocoPhillips shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

