Ex-Dividend Reminder: Triple Flag Precious Metals, First Citizens Bancshares and RioCan REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM), First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB), and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 6/14/24, First Citizens Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.64 on 6/17/24, and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0925 on 6/7/24. As a percentage of TFPM's recent stock price of $17.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when TFPM shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for FCNCB to open 0.10% lower in price and for RIOCF to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFPM, FCNCB, and RIOCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM):



First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp, 0.41% for First Citizens Bancshares, and 8.83% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares are currently down about 0.7%, First Citizens Bancshares shares are up about 3.7%, and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

