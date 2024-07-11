Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trinity Industries, EMCOR Group and Arcosa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/24, Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN), EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME), and Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trinity Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/31/24, EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/30/24, and Arcosa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/31/24. As a percentage of TRN's recent stock price of $28.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when TRN shares open for trading on 7/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for EME to open 0.07% lower in price and for ACA to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRN, EME, and ACA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN):



EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME):



Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.91% for Trinity Industries, Inc., 0.27% for EMCOR Group, Inc., and 0.24% for Arcosa Inc.

In Thursday trading, Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are up about 2.5%, and Arcosa Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

