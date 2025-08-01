Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriMas, Archrock and Baker Hughes

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/5/25, TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS), Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC), and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 8/12/25, Archrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 8/12/25, and Baker Hughes Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/15/25. As a percentage of TRS's recent stock price of $35.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of TriMas Corp to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when TRS shares open for trading on 8/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for AROC to open 0.90% lower in price and for BKR to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRS, AROC, and BKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS):



Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC):



Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.45% for TriMas Corp, 3.60% for Archrock Inc, and 2.04% for Baker Hughes Company.

In Friday trading, TriMas Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Archrock Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Baker Hughes Company shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

