Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriCo Bancshares, Elevance Health and Gaming & Leisure Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/19/25, Elevance Health Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.71 on 12/19/25, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 12/19/25. As a percentage of TCBK's recent stock price of $48.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of TriCo Bancshares to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when TCBK shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for ELV to open 0.52% lower in price and for GLPI to open 1.80% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TCBK, ELV, and GLPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):



Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.97% for TriCo Bancshares, 2.07% for Elevance Health Inc, and 7.21% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc.

In Wednesday trading, TriCo Bancshares shares are currently up about 0.6%, Elevance Health Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

