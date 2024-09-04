Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriCo Bancshares, Bank of America and New York Community Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/24, TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 9/20/24, Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/27/24, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 9/17/24. As a percentage of TCBK's recent stock price of $44.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of TriCo Bancshares to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when TCBK shares open for trading on 9/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for BAC to open 0.64% lower in price and for NYCB to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TCBK, BAC, and NYCB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):



Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC):



New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for TriCo Bancshares, 2.56% for Bank of America Corp, and 0.38% for New York Community Bancorp Inc..

In Wednesday trading, TriCo Bancshares shares are currently off about 1.2%, Bank of America Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are off about 3% on the day.

