Ex-Dividend Reminder: Travel + Leisure, Dick's Sporting Goods and Gaming & Leisure Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/25, Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Travel + Leisure Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 9/30/25, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.2125 on 9/26/25, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 9/26/25. As a percentage of TNL's recent stock price of $62.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Travel + Leisure Co to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when TNL shares open for trading on 9/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for DKS to open 0.55% lower in price and for GLPI to open 1.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TNL, DKS, and GLPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL):



Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.60% for Travel + Leisure Co, 2.20% for Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc, and 6.49% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently off about 1.2%, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.