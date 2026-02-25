Ex-Dividend Reminder: TransAlta, Louisiana-Pacific and Chemours

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC), Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), and Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 4/1/26, Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/13/26, and Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0875 on 3/13/26. As a percentage of TAC's recent stock price of $13.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of TransAlta Corp to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when TAC shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for LPX to open 0.35% lower in price and for CC to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TAC, LPX, and CC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC):



Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.99% for TransAlta Corp, 1.41% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp, and 1.90% for Chemours Co.

In Wednesday trading, TransAlta Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are up about 4.8%, and Chemours Co shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

