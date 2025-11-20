Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tractor Supply, Hyatt Hotels and Avista

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/25, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), and Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/9/25, Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/8/25, and Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of TSCO's recent stock price of $52.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Tractor Supply Co. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when TSCO shares open for trading on 11/24/25. Similarly, investors should look for H to open 0.10% lower in price and for AVA to open 1.21% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TSCO, H, and AVA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H):



Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for Tractor Supply Co., 0.40% for Hyatt Hotels Corp, and 4.83% for Avista Corp.

In Thursday trading, Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently off about 1.7%, Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Avista Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Communications Services Dividend Stocks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NORD

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WASH



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.