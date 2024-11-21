Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tractor Supply, Bloomin' Brands and Atmos Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/24, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 12/10/24, Bloomin' Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/11/24, and Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 12/9/24. As a percentage of TSCO's recent stock price of $270.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Tractor Supply Co. to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when TSCO shares open for trading on 11/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for BLMN to open 1.91% lower in price and for ATO to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TSCO, BLMN, and ATO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN):



Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.63% for Tractor Supply Co., 7.63% for Bloomin' Brands Inc, and 2.36% for Atmos Energy Corp..

In Thursday trading, Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently down about 1%, Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Atmos Energy Corp. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

