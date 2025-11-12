Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tpg, Artisan Partners Asset Management and Invesco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG), Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tpg Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/1/25, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 11/28/25, and Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/2/25. As a percentage of TPG's recent stock price of $56.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Tpg Inc - Class A to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when TPG shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for APAM to open 1.95% lower in price and for IVZ to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPG, APAM, and IVZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG):



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):



Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.16% for Tpg Inc - Class A, 7.79% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, and 3.52% for Invesco Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Tpg Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 3.5%, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Invesco Ltd shares are up about 1% on the day.

