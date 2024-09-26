Ex-Dividend Reminder: TowneBank, COPT Defense Properties and InvenTrust Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN), COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP), and InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TowneBank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/11/24, COPT Defense Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 10/17/24, and InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2263 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of TOWN's recent stock price of $32.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of TowneBank to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when TOWN shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for CDP to open 0.96% lower in price and for IVT to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TOWN, CDP, and IVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN):



COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP):



InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.03% for TowneBank, 3.85% for COPT Defense Properties, and 3.20% for InvenTrust Properties Corp.

In Thursday trading, TowneBank shares are currently off about 1%, COPT Defense Properties shares are up about 0.9%, and InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

