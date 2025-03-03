Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tootsie Roll Industries, PVH and Edgewell Personal Care

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/25, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR), PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), and Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/27/25, PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 3/26/25, and Edgewell Personal Care Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/9/25. As a percentage of TR's recent stock price of $30.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when TR shares open for trading on 3/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for PVH to open 0.05% lower in price and for EPC to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TR, PVH, and EPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR):



PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):



Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.16% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, 0.20% for PVH Corp, and 1.91% for Edgewell Personal Care Co.

In Monday trading, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, PVH Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

