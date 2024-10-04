News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tootsie Roll Industries, John Wiley & Sons and Dollar General

October 04, 2024 — 10:06 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/8/24, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR), John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY), and Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 10/17/24, John Wiley & Sons Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3525 on 10/24/24, and Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 10/22/24. As a percentage of TR's recent stock price of $29.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when TR shares open for trading on 10/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for WLY to open 0.71% lower in price and for DG to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TR, WLY, and DG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR):

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY):

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, 2.85% for John Wiley & Sons Inc., and 2.88% for Dollar General Corp.

In Friday trading, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are down about 1.4%, and Dollar General Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

