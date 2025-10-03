Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tootsie Roll Industries, Dollar General and John Wiley & Sons

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/7/25, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR), Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), and John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 10/16/25, Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 10/21/25, and John Wiley & Sons Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 10/23/25. As a percentage of TR's recent stock price of $42.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when TR shares open for trading on 10/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for DG to open 0.58% lower in price and for WLY to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TR, DG, and WLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR):



Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):



John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.84% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, 2.33% for Dollar General Corp, and 3.54% for John Wiley & Sons Inc..

In Friday trading, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Dollar General Corp shares are up about 1.7%, and John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

