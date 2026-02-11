Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tompkins Financial, Amerant Bancorp and PennyMac Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP), Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB), and PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 2/22/26, Amerant Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 2/27/26, and PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/26/26. As a percentage of TMP's recent stock price of $85.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Tompkins Financial Corp to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when TMP shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for AMTB to open 0.39% lower in price and for PFSI to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TMP, AMTB, and PFSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP):



Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB):



PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.14% for Tompkins Financial Corp, 1.56% for Amerant Bancorp Inc, and 1.27% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Tompkins Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Amerant Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

