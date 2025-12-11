Ex-Dividend Reminder: TKO Group Holdings, Boyd Gaming and Walt Disney

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO), Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), and Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TKO Group Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 12/30/25, Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/15/26, and Walt Disney Co. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.75 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of TKO's recent stock price of $196.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when TKO shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for BYD to open 0.22% lower in price and for DIS to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TKO, BYD, and DIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO):



Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD):



Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for TKO Group Holdings Inc, 0.88% for Boyd Gaming Corp., and 1.38% for Walt Disney Co..

In Thursday trading, TKO Group Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are up about 2.2%, and Walt Disney Co. shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

