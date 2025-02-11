Ex-Dividend Reminder: TJX Companies, UNITIL and ResMed

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/25, TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL), and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 3/6/25, UNITIL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 2/28/25, and ResMed Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 3/20/25. As a percentage of TJX's recent stock price of $124.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of TJX Companies to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when TJX shares open for trading on 2/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for UTL to open 0.82% lower in price and for RMD to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TJX, UTL, and RMD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):



UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL):



ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.20% for TJX Companies, 3.28% for UNITIL Corp, and 0.89% for ResMed Inc..

In Tuesday trading, TJX Companies shares are currently up about 0.2%, UNITIL Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and ResMed Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

