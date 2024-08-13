Ex-Dividend Reminder: TJX Companies, Thomson Reuters and Otter Tail

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), and Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 9/5/24, Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 9/10/24, and Otter Tail Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4675 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of TJX's recent stock price of $111.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of TJX Companies to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when TJX shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for TRI to open 0.34% lower in price and for OTTR to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TJX, TRI, and OTTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):



Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



Otter Tail Corp. (Symbol: OTTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for TJX Companies, 1.34% for Thomson Reuters Corp, and 2.12% for Otter Tail Corp..

In Tuesday trading, TJX Companies shares are currently up about 0.6%, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Otter Tail Corp. shares are off about 2.8% on the day.

