Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tiptree, Jefferies Group and Carlyle Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/25, Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT), Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), and Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tiptree Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 8/25/25, Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 8/29/25, and Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/28/25. As a percentage of TIPT's recent stock price of $22.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Tiptree Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when TIPT shares open for trading on 8/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for JEF to open 0.64% lower in price and for CG to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TIPT, JEF, and CG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT):



Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for Tiptree Inc, 2.54% for Jefferies Group Inc., and 2.14% for Carlyle Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Tiptree Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are up about 2.9%, and Carlyle Group Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

