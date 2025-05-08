Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tiptree, Brown & Brown and Webster Financial Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/25, Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT), Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), and Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tiptree Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 5/19/25, Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/21/25, and Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/22/25. As a percentage of TIPT's recent stock price of $21.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Tiptree Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when TIPT shares open for trading on 5/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for BRO to open 0.13% lower in price and for WBS to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TIPT, BRO, and WBS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT):



Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Tiptree Inc, 0.54% for Brown & Brown Inc, and 3.28% for Webster Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, Tiptree Inc shares are currently off about 1.3%, Brown & Brown Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Webster Financial Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

