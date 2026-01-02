Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thor Industries, New York Times and Dollar General

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/5/26, Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), and Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 1/19/26, New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/16/26, and Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 1/20/26. As a percentage of THO's recent stock price of $102.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Thor Industries, Inc. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when THO shares open for trading on 1/5/26. Similarly, investors should look for NYT to open 0.26% lower in price and for DG to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THO, NYT, and DG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO):



New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):



Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.03% for Thor Industries, Inc., 1.04% for New York Times Co., and 1.78% for Dollar General Corp.

In Friday trading, Thor Industries, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.5%, New York Times Co. shares are off about 0.5%, and Dollar General Corp shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks

 ORS Split History

 GXC Dividend History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.