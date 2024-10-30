News & Insights

Markets
THO

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thor Industries, Lamb Weston Holdings and Costco Wholesale

October 30, 2024 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/24, Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), and Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/15/24, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 11/29/24, and Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of THO's recent stock price of $109.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Thor Industries, Inc. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when THO shares open for trading on 11/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for LW to open 0.47% lower in price and for COST to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THO, LW, and COST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO):

THO+Dividend+History+Chart

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):

LW+Dividend+History+Chart

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):

COST+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Thor Industries, Inc., 1.86% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, and 0.52% for Costco Wholesale Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Thor Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.4%, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Costco Wholesale Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 EWS market cap history
 Funds Holding IBUF
 Funds Holding LNDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THO
LW
COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.