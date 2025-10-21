Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thor Industries, CVS Health and Dynex Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/23/25, Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), and Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 11/6/25, CVS Health Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.665 on 11/3/25, and Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 11/3/25. As a percentage of THO's recent stock price of $104.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Thor Industries, Inc. to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when THO shares open for trading on 10/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for CVS to open 0.81% lower in price and for DX to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THO, CVS, and DX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO):



CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS):



Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.99% for Thor Industries, Inc., 3.23% for CVS Health Corporation, and 15.19% for Dynex Capital Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Thor Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, CVS Health Corporation shares are off about 0.1%, and Dynex Capital Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

