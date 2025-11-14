Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thomson Reuters, STERIS and PROG Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/25, Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), STERIS plc (Symbol: STE), and PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.595 on 12/10/25, STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/18/25, and PROG Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/25. As a percentage of TRI's recent stock price of $140.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Thomson Reuters Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when TRI shares open for trading on 11/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for STE to open 0.24% lower in price and for PRG to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRI, STE, and PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for Thomson Reuters Corp, 0.97% for STERIS plc, and 1.86% for PROG Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, STERIS plc shares are off about 2.8%, and PROG Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 EVA Historical Stock Prices

 Funds Holding XMMO

 NXPI DMA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.