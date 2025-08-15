Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thomson Reuters, Fortis and Prudential Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/25, Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), and Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.595 on 9/10/25, Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.615 on 9/1/25, and Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 9/11/25. As a percentage of TRI's recent stock price of $167.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Thomson Reuters Corp to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when TRI shares open for trading on 8/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for FTS to open 1.21% lower in price and for PRU to open 1.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRI, FTS, and PRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.42% for Thomson Reuters Corp, 4.85% for Fortis Inc, and 5.06% for Prudential Financial Inc.

In Friday trading, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are currently down about 1.1%, Fortis Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Prudential Financial Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

