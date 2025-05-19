Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thales, Hasbro and Energizer Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/25, Thales (Symbol: THLEF), Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), and Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thales will pay its semi-annual dividend of $2.85 on 5/22/25, Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/4/25, and Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/11/25. As a percentage of THLEF's recent stock price of $281.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Thales to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when THLEF shares open for trading on 5/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for HAS to open 1.04% lower in price and for ENR to open 1.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THLEF, HAS, and ENR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thales (Symbol: THLEF):



Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):



Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for Thales, 4.17% for Hasbro, Inc., and 5.02% for Energizer Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Thales shares are currently up about 0.5%, Hasbro, Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and Energizer Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

