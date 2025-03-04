News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: TFS Financial, American Assets Trust and Bgc Group

March 04, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/25, TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL), American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT), and Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 3/20/25, American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/20/25, and Bgc Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 3/20/25. As a percentage of TFSL's recent stock price of $13.23, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of TFS Financial Corp to trade 2.14% lower — all else being equal — when TFSL shares open for trading on 3/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for AAT to open 1.53% lower in price and for BGC to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFSL, AAT, and BGC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.54% for TFS Financial Corp, 6.13% for American Assets Trust Inc, and 0.82% for Bgc Group Inc - Class A.

In Tuesday trading, TFS Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, American Assets Trust Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Bgc Group Inc - Class A shares are down about 2% on the day.

