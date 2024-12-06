Ex-Dividend Reminder: Texas Roadhouse, Ross Stores and Public Service Enterprise Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/24, Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Texas Roadhouse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 12/31/24, Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3675 on 12/31/24, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/31/24. As a percentage of TXRH's recent stock price of $196.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when TXRH shares open for trading on 12/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for ROST to open 0.23% lower in price and for PEG to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXRH, ROST, and PEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH):



Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for Texas Roadhouse Inc, 0.94% for Ross Stores Inc, and 2.62% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

In Friday trading, Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are currently down about 1.8%, Ross Stores Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.