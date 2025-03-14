Ex-Dividend Reminder: Texas Roadhouse, PulteGroup and Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/25, Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (Symbol: CON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Texas Roadhouse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 4/1/25, PulteGroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/2/25, and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of TXRH's recent stock price of $167.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when TXRH shares open for trading on 3/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for PHM to open 0.22% lower in price and for CON to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXRH, PHM, and CON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH):



PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM):



Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (Symbol: CON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.62% for Texas Roadhouse Inc, 0.87% for PulteGroup Inc, and 1.21% for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc.

In Friday trading, Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are currently down about 4.3%, PulteGroup Inc shares are down about 2.4%, and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

