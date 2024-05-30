Ex-Dividend Reminder: Texas Pacific Land, NetSTREIT and SS&C Technologies Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/24, Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL), NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST), and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Texas Pacific Land Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.17 on 6/17/24, NetSTREIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 6/14/24, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/17/24. As a percentage of TPL's recent stock price of $613.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Texas Pacific Land Corp to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when TPL shares open for trading on 6/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for NTST to open 1.22% lower in price and for SSNC to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPL, NTST, and SSNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL):



NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST):



SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Texas Pacific Land Corp, 4.87% for NetSTREIT Corp, and 1.59% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Texas Pacific Land Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, NetSTREIT Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

