Ex-Dividend Reminder: Texas Pacific Land, Commerce Bancshares and Regions Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL), Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH), and Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Texas Pacific Land Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 12/15/25, Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 12/15/25, and Regions Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of TPL's recent stock price of $862.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Texas Pacific Land Corp to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when TPL shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for CBSH to open 0.51% lower in price and for RF to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPL, CBSH, and RF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL):



Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for Texas Pacific Land Corp, 2.05% for Commerce Bancshares Inc, and 4.17% for Regions Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, Texas Pacific Land Corp shares are currently down about 0.2%, Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Regions Financial Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

