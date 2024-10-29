Ex-Dividend Reminder: Texas Instruments, Minerals Technologies and Commercial Metals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/24, Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX), and Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.36 on 11/12/24, Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/5/24, and Commercial Metals Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/14/24. As a percentage of TXN's recent stock price of $205.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Texas Instruments Inc. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when TXN shares open for trading on 10/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for MTX to open 0.14% lower in price and for CMC to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXN, MTX, and CMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.64% for Texas Instruments Inc., 0.57% for Minerals Technologies, Inc., and 1.33% for Commercial Metals Co..

In Tuesday trading, Texas Instruments Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Commercial Metals Co. shares are up about 4.5% on the day.

