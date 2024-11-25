Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tetra Tech, RB Global and Kinross Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/24, Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), and Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.058 on 12/13/24, RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/18/24, and Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 12/12/24. As a percentage of TTEK's recent stock price of $40.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Tetra Tech Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when TTEK shares open for trading on 11/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for RBA to open 0.30% lower in price and for KGC to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TTEK, RBA, and KGC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):



Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Tetra Tech Inc, 1.19% for RB Global Inc, and 1.17% for Kinross Gold Corp..

In Monday trading, Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, RB Global Inc shares are up about 2.6%, and Kinross Gold Corp. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

