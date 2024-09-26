Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, First Industrial Realty Trust and AvalonBay Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR), and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 10/11/24, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/21/24, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.70 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of TRNO's recent stock price of $67.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Terreno Realty Corp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when TRNO shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for FR to open 0.66% lower in price and for AVB to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRNO, FR, and AVB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR):



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for Terreno Realty Corp, 2.64% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, and 2.96% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently off about 1.7%, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

