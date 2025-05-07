Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ternium, Matador Resources and Cheniere Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/25, Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), and Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ternium S A will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.80 on 5/19/25, Matador Resources Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3125 on 6/6/25, and Cheniere Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/19/25. As a percentage of TX's recent stock price of $29.39, this dividend works out to approximately 6.12%, so look for shares of Ternium S A to trade 6.12% lower — all else being equal — when TX shares open for trading on 5/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for MTDR to open 0.77% lower in price and for LNG to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TX, MTDR, and LNG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ternium S A (Symbol: TX):



Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR):



Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.25% for Ternium S A, 3.10% for Matador Resources Co, and 0.85% for Cheniere Energy Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Ternium S A shares are currently off about 1%, Matador Resources Co shares are up about 1.7%, and Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

