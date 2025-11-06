Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terex, Navios Maritime Partners and Astec Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX), Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM), and Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/19/25, Navios Maritime Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 11/14/25, and Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 11/26/25. As a percentage of TEX's recent stock price of $46.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Terex Corp. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when TEX shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for NMM to open 0.10% lower in price and for ASTE to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TEX, NMM, and ASTE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX):



Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM):



Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for Terex Corp., 0.41% for Navios Maritime Partners LP, and 1.15% for Astec Industries, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Terex Corp. shares are currently trading flat, Navios Maritime Partners LP shares are up about 0.9%, and Astec Industries, Inc. shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

