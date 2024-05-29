Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tennant, Corning and Fortive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC), Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), and Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tennant Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/14/24, Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/27/24, and Fortive Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/28/24. As a percentage of TNC's recent stock price of $101.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Tennant Co. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when TNC shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for GLW to open 0.78% lower in price and for FTV to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TNC, GLW, and FTV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Tennant Co., 3.12% for Corning Inc, and 0.43% for Fortive Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Tennant Co. shares are currently off about 1.1%, Corning Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Fortive Corp shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

