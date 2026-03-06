Ex-Dividend Reminder: TEGNA, ICL Group and Evergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/26, TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA), ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL), and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TEGNA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 4/1/26, ICL Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0465 on 3/25/26, and Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.695 on 3/20/26. As a percentage of TGNA's recent stock price of $20.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of TEGNA Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when TGNA shares open for trading on 3/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for ICL to open 0.95% lower in price and for EVRG to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGNA, ICL, and EVRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA):



ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.38% for TEGNA Inc, 3.79% for ICL Group Ltd, and 3.35% for Evergy Inc.

In Friday trading, TEGNA Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, ICL Group Ltd shares are up about 0.2%, and Evergy Inc shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

