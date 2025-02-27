Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teekay Tankers, Cactus and HighPeak Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD), and HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teekay Tankers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/14/25, Cactus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/20/25, and HighPeak Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/25/25. As a percentage of TNK's recent stock price of $39.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when TNK shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for WHD to open 0.23% lower in price and for HPK to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TNK, WHD, and HPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK):



Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD):



HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.51% for Teekay Tankers Ltd, 0.91% for Cactus Inc, and 1.26% for HighPeak Energy Inc.

In Thursday trading, Teekay Tankers Ltd shares are currently down about 0.7%, Cactus Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and HighPeak Energy Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

 ARTX Insider Buying

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CATF



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.